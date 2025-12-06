News
Drone Strike Damages Chornobyl Shield, Raising Radiation Concerns
VIENNA, Austria — A drone strike in February has compromised the protective shield over the Chornobyl nuclear reactor, allowing radiation containment to falter, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) revealed. The inspection reported on December 5 indicated the shield could no longer fulfill its primary function, raising concerns about safety at the site of the 1986 nuclear disaster.
The €1.5 billion ($1.75 billion) steel confinement structure, which was completed in 2019, was designed to contain radiation from the destroyed reactor. The IAEA conducted an inspection last week that confirmed the drone’s impact had degraded the structure.
Rafael Grossi, IAEA Director General, stated, “The inspection mission confirmed that the protective structure had lost its primary safety functions, including the confinement capability.” While some repairs were implemented, he emphasized that comprehensive restoration work is essential to ensure long-term nuclear safety.
In a report dated February 14, Ukrainian authorities claimed the strike involved a drone carrying a high-explosive warhead, which ignited a fire and damaged the reactor’s protective cladding. Ukrainian officials attributed the drone attack to Russia, a claim that Moscow has denied.
The launch of the drone attack occurred during a period of significant tension related to the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, which is now in its fourth year. Following the IAEA’s initial findings, the UN confirmed that radiation levels around the facility remained normal and stable, with no leaks reported.
The Chornobyl site continues to hold historical significance, remaining a symbol of the dangers associated with nuclear energy, especially given the events of 1986 that released radiation across Europe. The shield’s construction was part of a major European initiative aimed at securing the site for future cleanup operations.
As the situation continues to evolve, the IAEA’s findings underscore the urgent need for repair and restoration work to prevent further degradation of the protective structure. This incident adds another layer of complexity to the already precarious relationship between Ukraine and Russia, as both nations continue to navigate the ongoing conflict.
