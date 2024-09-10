Dropbox and Box Enhance Enterprise Storage Solutions

Dropbox and Box, two pioneers in file-sharing and cloud storage, have advanced their enterprise storage offerings to better suit the needs of modern office workers.

Their main enterprise storage solutions, Dropbox Enterprise and Box Enterprise, compete for the attention of businesses by providing a comprehensive range of features that include storage capacity, security, usability, support, and cost-effectiveness.

Dropbox Enterprise provides an adaptable storage option, allowing companies to access as much space as they require. This plan builds upon the Dropbox Advanced plan, which offers 15 TB of total storage or 5 TB per user with a minimum requirement of three users. The company encourages potential customers to consult with their sales team for tailored storage solutions.

In contrast, Box Enterprise comes with unlimited storage capabilities and allows the upload of files up to 50 GB by a minimum of three users. Box Enterprise Plus further enhances this offering by enabling uploads of files up to 150 GB, with customizable user limits.

Security is a critical component for both services. Dropbox Enterprise incorporates 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard and Secure Sockets Layer/Transport Layer Security encryption, alongside additional features like end-to-end encryption, multifactor authentication (MFA), and HIPAA compliance.

Meanwhile, both Box Enterprise and Enterprise Plus offer extensive security features, including Box Shield for threat detection, governance options, zero-trust controls with single sign-on and MFA, and adherence to various global compliance standards like GDPR and PCI DSS.

Dropbox’s storage plans utilize sync technology to ensure secure file backup in the cloud. Users can access their files from various operating systems, and the service includes features such as account recovery, version history, and file restoration for up to a year.

Additionally, Dropbox integrates with popular third-party applications like Adobe, HubSpot, and Slack, enhancing organizational workflows.

On the other hand, Box Enterprise and Enterprise Plus allow seamless connections to numerous tech stacks for secure file management and sharing. Box also provides built-in apps for improved collaboration and workflow optimization.

Support options vary between the two services. Dropbox Enterprise includes personalized live support and training options for users, while Box offers different levels of support based on the chosen plan, including Premier and Enhanced Support for enterprise customers.

Pricing details for Dropbox Enterprise are available only upon consultation with their sales team, while Box Enterprise begins at $47 per user, with discounted rates available for annual payment.