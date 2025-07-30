Drunken Driver Charged After Racing Crash Injures Passenger

WACO, Texas — A 19-year-old man is facing charges after a car crash that injured his passenger early Saturday morning.

Anthony Massey was arrested and charged with intoxication assault resulting in serious bodily injury and resisting arrest following the incident on July 29 near Washington Avenue and University Parks Drive.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, police responded to the scene and found a woman lying on the ground with a broken clavicle. Massey acknowledged to the officers that he was driving the wrecked vehicle.

Witnesses reported that Massey was racing another vehicle when he lost control and struck a guardrail. Officers noted a strong odor of alcohol on Massey as they approached him, and he appeared to be combative, stumbling and falling down.

While officers tried to restrain him, he resisted and began fighting with them. They eventually had to take him to a local hospital themselves because he was too combative for EMS to transport.

At the hospital, nurses drew a sample of Massey’s blood for a toxicology report. During this time, Massey allegedly told officers, “I know I f****d up,” and admitted to “gassing” his car when the other vehicle was alongside him, indicating a potential race was in progress.

Massey has been booked into the McLennan County Jail with bonds totaling $7,000.