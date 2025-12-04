Druski’s Skit Sparks Mixed Reactions Online

LOS ANGELES, CA — Comedian Druski‘s recent Instagram skit about hair loss has stirred both laughter and discomfort among viewers. The skit, which plays on the phenomenon known as ‘hatfishing,’ features Druski humorously embracing a receding hairline while wearing a baldcap.

In the video, Druski transforms from a balding man to a confident individual sporting a fitted cap. He humorously asserts high dating standards, suggesting a preference for women with long curly hair. ‘I can have a choice, because when you a provider, you’d be surprised what a woman would do for you,’ he quips.

While many found the skit amusing, one viewer expressed his discontent after the video became viral. He filmed a response on Instagram, stating, ‘That last Druski skit was not funny. It was actually pretty offensive, and I no longer support Druski.’ His deadpan delivery highlighted the discomfort felt by individuals who relate to the struggles of receding hairlines.

The man explained how friends and family, some of whom he hadn’t spoken to in years, began sending him links to the skit. ‘Ever since that skit has hit the internet, I have nonstop been getting shares of that skit,’ he lamented. He noted the feeling of being the target of Druski’s humor, saying, ‘I’ve never been on the receiving end of a Druski skit. But now that I know what it feels like, I can no longer support this.’

Druski’s sketch highlights several humorous scenarios, including encounters with a barber who offers to fill in his hairline, viewers on Instagram demanding he remove his hat, and a bouncer who denies him entry for wearing a hat. The comedic take juxtaposes the light-heartedness of humor against the sensitivity surrounding personal appearances.