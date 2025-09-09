News
Dry and Warm Week Ahead for Denver with Storms on Friday
DENVER, Colorado — A warm week is on the horizon for the Denver area, with a few isolated storms expected this evening.
The Front Range and Eastern Plains may experience gusty winds between 40 and 50 mph as the storms pass through. However, little rain is anticipated from these storms, which are expected to clear by 10 p.m., giving way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows will drop into the upper 50s early Tuesday morning.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, residents can look forward to mostly dry and warm conditions, with highs in the mid to upper 80s in the Denver metro area and low 90s on the Eastern Plains. A ridge of high pressure will maintain the warm temperatures, although a small amount of moisture may lead to some gusty, high-based afternoon storms. Most areas, however, will remain dry.
A cold front is predicted to move in late Thursday into Friday morning, which will lower daytime temperatures to the upper 70s and low 80s by Friday. This shift in weather is also expected to increase the chance of storms on Friday afternoon and evening, bringing a change to the forecast as the workweek ends.
Overall, seasonal temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s can be expected throughout the weekend, with the possibility of an isolated gusty storm in Denver on Tuesday.
Recent Posts
- Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers Begin With Intense Matchups
- Craig Conover Launches New Production Company Amid Career Evolution
- U.S. Soccer Plans Friendly Matches Against Portugal and Belgium
- Fever Clinches Playoff Spot Despite Injury Struggles
- Global Filmmakers Unite to Boycott Israeli Film Institutions Amid Gaza Crisis
- Chelsea FC Faces Injury Challenges Ahead of Upcoming Matches
- September Waiver Wire Watch: Players to Add Now
- AC Milan Optimistic About Christian Pulisic Contract Renewal
- Emiliana Arango Faces Magda Linette in WTA Guadalajara Match Today
- Yankees Eyeing Luis Arraez for Roster Improvement
- New HBO Series ‘Task’ Explores Crime and Family Dynamics
- Packers Sign WR Christian Watson to $13.25 Million Extension
- Álvaro Fidalgo Eyes Opportunity with Mexican National Team
- Spain Dominates Turkey 6-0 in World Cup Qualifier
- Democrat James Walkinshaw Wins Virginia Special Election, Strengthens Party in House
- Miller Accuses Democrats of Terrorism After Murder of Ukrainian Refugee
- Injuries Hit Phillies Hard as Turner, Bohm Go on IL
- Braves Beat Cubs 4-1 as Elder Shines on the Mound
- Chime Introduces Cash-Back Secured Credit Card for Users
- Adjunct Professor Takes Down 16-Game Jeopardy! Champion in Season Finale