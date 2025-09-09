Dry and Warm Week Ahead for Denver with Storms on Friday

DENVER, Colorado — A warm week is on the horizon for the Denver area, with a few isolated storms expected this evening.

The Front Range and Eastern Plains may experience gusty winds between 40 and 50 mph as the storms pass through. However, little rain is anticipated from these storms, which are expected to clear by 10 p.m., giving way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows will drop into the upper 50s early Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, residents can look forward to mostly dry and warm conditions, with highs in the mid to upper 80s in the Denver metro area and low 90s on the Eastern Plains. A ridge of high pressure will maintain the warm temperatures, although a small amount of moisture may lead to some gusty, high-based afternoon storms. Most areas, however, will remain dry.

A cold front is predicted to move in late Thursday into Friday morning, which will lower daytime temperatures to the upper 70s and low 80s by Friday. This shift in weather is also expected to increase the chance of storms on Friday afternoon and evening, bringing a change to the forecast as the workweek ends.

Overall, seasonal temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s can be expected throughout the weekend, with the possibility of an isolated gusty storm in Denver on Tuesday.