Business
DTE Energy Sues St. Clair County Over Solar Project Regulations
ST. CLAIR, Michigan — DTE Energy filed a lawsuit against St. Clair County earlier this month, accusing local officials of unfairly restricting large-scale solar energy projects in the area.
The lawsuit names the county’s board of commissioners and its health department. DTE claims the county has exceeded its authority by imposing zoning restrictions and health regulations that hinder solar project development.
According to St. Clair County’s regulations, solar energy facilities are considered a health hazard due to potential visual pollution and noise. DTE argues that noise levels can be managed by positioning project inverters away from property lines.
The regulations assert that visual pollution may contribute to stress and mental health issues, which DTE disputes. They believe the county’s rules are illegal under Public Act 233, a new law designed to facilitate renewable energy projects by allowing developers to petition the state when local restrictions become prohibitive.
Public Act 233 has expanded the authority of the Michigan Public Service Commission to issue permits if local governments fail to meet state guidelines. St. Clair County’s recent regulations set stricter limits on noise levels, with a maximum of 45 decibels, compared to PA 233’s allowance of 55 decibels.
Previously, DTE operated a coal and oil power plant in the county until it shut down in 2022. The company is focusing on increasing its renewable energy portfolio, which includes a notable agreement with Ford for a 650 MW solar project.
As of the end of 2024, Michigan’s installed solar capacity has grown to 1.88 GW and is projected to increase significantly in the coming years.
Polling indicates that a majority of Michiganders support the state’s clean energy initiatives, despite local opposition to renewable projects.
“There’s a clear desire among residents for more renewable energy,” said an industry analyst.
Recent Posts
- Yankees Eyeing Pirates Players Ahead of Trade Deadline
- NYT Strands Puzzle Hints for July 25th Explained
- Rachel Zegler Exits ‘Evita’ Mid-Performance Due to Illness
- Protests Surge Against Israel’s Actions in Gaza Amid Genocide Claims
- Fenway Park Concession Workers Strike as Red Sox Host Dodgers
- MLB to Host Historic Speedway Classic in Bristol This August
- No New Videos Found for Upcoming Tennis Tournament
- Mayor Adams Faces Legal Challenges Amid Immigration Concerns
- Mets Consider Reunion with Bullpen Star Mike Vasil Ahead of Trade Deadline
- Ken Carson’s ‘Lord of Chaos’ Tour Faces Cancellation Rumors
- Iris Apatow, Edvin Ryding Join Cast of Hunger Games Prequel
- Gregory Soto Helps Orioles Snap Losing Streak Against Guardians
- Olivia Rodrigo, Gracie Abrams Highlight Hunger Crisis in Gaza
- Taylor Townsend Nears Historic Doubles Ranking After DC Open Win
- Bublik Faces Van de Zandschulp in Kitzbuhel Semifinal Showdown
- Oscar Piastri Claims Sprint Pole at Belgian Grand Prix
- Beyoncé Dazzles at Las Vegas Cowboy Carter Tour Finale
- Fire Erupts Near UNLV Campus, Crews Respond Quickly
- Illinois Tollway Launches 24-Hour Hot Weather Patrols Amid Heat Wave
- Red Sox Turn Down Padres’ Trade Offer for Outfielder Duran