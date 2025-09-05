Dua Lipa Dazzles in Bold Outfits at Toronto Concert

Toronto, Canada – Dua Lipa captivated fans at her Toronto concert on Monday as she launched the North American leg of her Radical Optimism Tour. The event took place at the Scotiabank Arena, where the pop star showcased her unique style through daring, boudoir-inspired outfits.

Lipa, known for her striking fashion choices, wore a stunning gold bodysuit complemented by a black fishnet catsuit. The golden ensemble featured a plunging neckline, a corset-like silhouette, and thin shoulder straps, finished with a criss-cross tie-up design. The alluring outfit was accentuated by fishnet stockings that added an edgy BDSM touch.

In contrast to the bodysuit, Lipa’s black catsuit dazzled with glam elements while staying true to her bold aesthetic. The outfit included a bra-style top and high-waisted bottoms layered with mesh details. Crystal-embellished opera gloves and lacey netting further enhanced her on-stage presence.

On her Instagram account, Lipa shared a photo carousel from the concert, featuring clips from the performance along with a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her crew. One photo captured fans rejoicing as confetti fell, while others showcased her striking outfits that received glowing feedback from her dedicated supporters.

The Toronto concert marked a memorable moment for Lipa and her fans, highlighting her ability to combine music and fashion into an unforgettable live experience.