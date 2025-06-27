Entertainment
Dua Lipa Dazzles at Wembley Stadium with Radical Optimism Tour
London, England – Dua Lipa captivated fans at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night as part of her Radical Optimism tour. The concert follows her successful shows in Australia and mainland Europe, making her return to her hometown a highly anticipated event.
Performing a mix of hits from her most recent album and earlier favorites, Lipa delivered a memorable experience. She performed songs like ‘Training Season’ and ‘Houdini,’ alongside crowd-pleasers such as ‘One Kiss’ and ‘Be The One.’ The evening also featured a surprise appearance by Charli XCX, who joined Lipa on stage to perform the track ‘Brat.’
Lipa showcased an impressive array of custom-made outfits throughout the show. Creative director Giovanna Englebert designed a dazzling Swarovski crystal-embellished bodysuit for her first night at Wembley. The stunning piece featured crystal mesh, a Swarovski crystal bra, and a bespoke belt, all inspired by the brand’s Constella collection.
The designer expressed her excitement about the collaboration, stating, ‘It means a lot to me that Dua chose Swarovski for such a meaningful moment in her tour. I imagined this look as a sculpted, crystallized version of Dua—something that would follow her body, reflect her energy, and light up with every movement.’
Lipa’s close relationship with Chanel also shone through as she sported a custom-made black sequined bodysuit with gold and leather chains. The ensemble took a stunning 249 hours to create, adorned with intricate gold and strass-encrusted brooches, a leather choker, and matching gloves.
The singer’s fashion choices continued to impress with a bespoke lace catsuit from Valentino, highlighted by a crystallized chain belt and an ivory feather stole. During the performance, Lipa switched to a cobalt-blue Balenciaga slip dress and an oversized blue faux fur coat, showcasing her bold style choices.
Throughout the tour, Lipa has consistently surprised her fans with both her music and her fashion, solidifying her status as a leading figure in the entertainment industry.
