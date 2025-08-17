Dua Lipa Enjoys Vacation In Ibiza While Engaged

Ibiza, Spain – Dua Lipa is enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Ibiza, where she was recently spotted doing yoga atop a paddleboard. The pop star wore a stylish double string bikini that has captured the attention of many fans.

Though the exact bikini has yet to be identified, fans can find similar styles at the fashion brand SAME, which offers affordable options. Dua appears to be vacationing with her fiancé, Callum Turner, as the couple celebrated their engagement.

In a recent interview, Dua confirmed the news, saying, “Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting. I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me.” She expressed her happiness about spending her life with someone who truly understands her.

Dua shared insights on their wedding plans, noting, “I want to finish my tour, Callum’s shooting, so we’re just enjoying this period.” She also mentioned that she had never fantasized about her wedding, but now finds herself wondering, “Oh, what would I wear?”

Reflecting on engagement and marriage, Dua remarked that she used to question why people placed so much emphasis on these milestones. However, she now believes that committing to grow old together is a special feeling, stating, “This decision to grow old together… it’s a really special feeling.”