Entertainment
Dua Lipa Honors Irish Legend with Cover in Dublin Concert
DUBLIN, Ireland — Dua Lipa surprised fans at the Aviva Stadium on June 27, 2025, during the final show of her European leg of the ‘Radical Optimism’ tour. She performed a heartfelt cover of Sinéad O'Connor‘s iconic song, ‘Nothing Compares 2 U,’ paying tribute to the late Irish legend.
As she introduced the song, Dua Lipa addressed the crowd, saying, “Tonight, I am honoured to perform a song by a late Irish legend.” The song, originally written by Prince, became famous worldwide when O’Connor released it in 1990.
“If you know the words, please sing along,” she encouraged the audience, who responded with enthusiasm. Concertgoers took to social media to express their excitement, with fans like Conor Behan tweeting, “Dua Lipa was so fun tonight 😭 and doing Nothing Compares 2 U as the cover song for a Dublin crowd felt perfect 💙.” Vanessa added, “DUA LIPA THE WOMAN THAT YOU ARE!!! beautifully covered ‘nothing compares to you’ in Dublin 🌟.”
This cover marks another special moment in Dua Lipa’s ‘Radical Optimism’ tour. Earlier this month, she collaborated with the band Jamiroquai at Wembley Stadium, performing their 1996 hit ‘Virtual Insanity,’ and was joined by Charli XCX during another performance.
Dua Lipa’s ‘Radical Optimism’ tour is set to continue in September, when she will head to North America, followed by Latin American dates later in the year.
