Dua Lipa Opens Up About Love and Engagement to Turner

London, England — Dua Lipa confirmed her engagement to Callum Turner in June 2025, after sparking romance rumors in January 2024. The pop star shared her thoughts on love and relationships in an interview published on Tuesday, August 19, 2025.

Lipa, 29, reflected on her journey to finding love with Turner, whom she met through poet and singer Mustafa. “I love love. It is a beautiful thing,” Lipa said. “It’s a really inspiring thing. You find yourself so intensely falling all the time in the best way possible.”

She continued, discussing the vulnerability that comes with love. “That vulnerability is so scary, but I feel so lucky to get to feel it. I’ve spent a lot of time being guarded or protecting my heart, and so I’m letting go of that feeling and just being like, ‘Okay, if I’m supposed to get hurt, then this is what’s going to happen.’”

Of her relationship with Turner, the “Training Season” musician said she is “happier than ever.” She shared, “So it feels like I’m doing a disservice by not talking about it.” Lipa noted that being in the public eye makes her personal life feel “very vulnerable,” but she is open about her feelings.

Lipa confirmed the engagement during a June interview, stating, “Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting.” She expressed her joy about the engagement ring chosen by Turner, saying, “I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me.”

While discussing wedding planning, Lipa stated that they hadn’t begun any preparations yet. “I want to finish my tour, Callum’s shooting, so we’re just enjoying this period,” she explained. “I’ve never been someone who’s really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be.”

The “Levitating” artist admitted she didn’t fully understand the significance of marriage until now. “This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever – it’s a really special feeling,” she said.

Lipa and Turner initially sparked romance when they were spotted together at a London premiere afterparty, where they were seen slow dancing.