Entertainment
Dua Lipa Receives Kosovo Citizenship from President Osmani
PRISTINA, Kosovo — Pop star Dua Lipa officially received her citizenship from Kosovo’s President Vjosa Osmani during a ceremony on Friday. The singer, who was born in London to Kosovan-Albanian parents, expressed her joy at this moment, stating it felt like her two sides were finally united.
President Osmani hailed Lipa as one of the most iconic cultural figures in Kosovo’s history while presenting her citizenship certificate. She shared on social media, “Dua and Kosovo have always been inseparable. From the world’s biggest stages to the hearts of millions, she’s carried our story with strength, pride, and grace.”
Lipa, who spent part of her childhood in Kosovo’s capital, Pristina, said the citizenship means a lot to her family and her roots. “It completes the duality I have always had within,” she remarked. Lipa thanked the President and shared photos of the event online, expressing her appreciation for the support she received from her fans.
The event was further celebrated with a performance from a local children’s choir singing her hit, “Levitating.” Attendees included UK Ambassador to Kosovo Jonathan Hargreaves, who stated that both the UK and Kosovo take pride in Lipa’s achievements.
In addition to her British citizenship, Lipa also holds citizenship in Albania, which she was granted in 2022 for her efforts to promote the country. She has remained dedicated to her Albanian heritage and established a charity focused on vulnerable communities in Kosovo.
The Sunny Hill Festival, founded by Lipa and her father in 2018, promotes positivity about Kosovo through music and has featured numerous global stars. After headlining the festival on Friday, Lipa shared on Instagram her emotional connection to the place that shaped her, noting the energy and pride she felt performing there.
Since Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, it has faced ongoing challenges for recognition, with various countries refusing to acknowledge its sovereignty. Nevertheless, Kosovo has gained acceptance from numerous international nations, including the United States and the majority of EU countries.
