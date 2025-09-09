Dua Lipa Surprises Fans with Chaka Khan at Chicago Concert

CHICAGO, Illinois – Dua Lipa electrified fans at the opening of her U.S. Radical Optimism World Tour on Friday night, September 5, at the United Center. The 30-year-old British pop star captivated a sold-out audience with stunning visuals, dazzling costumes, and a 22-song setlist that showcased hits from her latest album, Radical Optimism.

Midway through her performance, Lipa surprised the crowd by inviting legendary singer Chaka Khan to the stage. Together, they delivered a powerful rendition of Khan’s iconic 1983 song, “Ain’t Nobody.” Fans erupted into cheers as Lipa expressed her excitement, saying, “I GOT TO SING WITH THE QUEEN OF FUNK.”

This collaboration continued Lipa’s tradition of featuring renowned artists during her tours. Earlier this year, she shared the stage with Neil Finn from Crowded House in New Zealand and Jamiroquai in London.

Following a brief break in August, Lipa returned to North America with concerts in Toronto on September 1 and 2, before hitting Chicago. Her U.S. tour will next include stops in Boston, Atlanta, New York, Miami, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle.

Radical Optimism, Lipa’s third studio album, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart last year. The album produced several chart-topping hits, including the lead single “Houdini,” which held the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart for 17 weeks.

Lipa’s performance included geographical covers during her tour. In Chicago, she paid tribute to local acts by performing “Ain’t Nobody” with Khan and recognized the influence of Earth, Wind & Fire, performing their classic “September” the following night.

As the tour continues across the U.S., Lipa expressed her love for her fans, stating, “Thank you for allowing me to do the thing that brings me the most joy.”