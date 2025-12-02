Duane Martin Sparks Buzz After New Look on CBS Show

Los Angeles, CA – Duane Martin’s refreshed appearance during a recent guest-starring role on CBS’ “The Neighborhood” has fans buzzing. The actor, 60, appeared as Mr. Isaacs in the show’s second episode, titled “Welcome To The Downsizing,” which aired in October.

Shortly after the episode premiered, a clip showcasing Martin’s performance began circulating on TikTok, igniting lively discussions among viewers. Many were surprised by what they described as a youthful transformation in Martin’s face.

A fan sparked the conversation when they shared a short clip, saying, “Whoever did Duane Martin’s plastic surgery deserves a raise! Especially around the eyes! They made a 60-year-old man look like he is in his 40’s.” Observers noted that while Martin largely appeared as he usually does, the movement of his forehead seemed limited, and the area around his eyes looked notably smooth.

Supporters of the actor defended him against the plastic surgery speculation. One fan commented, “He probably just moisturizes,” while another joked, “He’s always looked younger than his age.” Others suggested he looked simply “alert.”

Despite the defenses, many commenters felt that an aging transformation of this caliber could not solely be attributed to skincare. One viewer pointed out, “He definitely had that lower eyelid blepharoplasty,” a procedure known for removing excess skin to create a younger look. Another suggested, “They snatched him a little too good. I think he got threads,” indicating a belief in some form of cosmetic enhancement.

This speculation was further fueled by the news that Martin’s ex-wife, Tisha Campbell, recently underwent a “mommy makeover.” The couple was married for 22 years before separating in 2018, and their divorce was finalized in 2020. They share two sons, Xen and Ezekiel.

A fan quipped, “He’s in competition with Tisha because he got surgery right after her.” Campbell showcased her makeover on the red carpet at the 2025 BET Awards, sharing details about her procedures.

Playing on the rumor mill, a critic joked that Martin funded his transformation with “Tisha money.” The former couple recently settled their divorce paperwork, which included disputes over Campbell’s residual earnings.

Another individual chimed in on the gossip, saying, “He said, Tisha ain’t gon be the only one with werk done. Hers looks better though.” Meanwhile, Martin announced his engagement to a model and actress in 2024, who appears significantly younger than Campbell.

While Campbell has not been publicly linked to anyone since their separation, Martin’s new relationship adds another layer to the ongoing discussions around his change in appearance.