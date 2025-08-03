Sports
Duarte and Sims Jr. Set for Super Lightweight Title Showdown in Chicago
CHICAGO, Illinois — Oscar Duarte and Kenneth Sims Jr. are gearing up for a thrilling super lightweight title fight at the Credit Union 1 Arena on August 2, 2025. This main event will mark a pivotal moment for both fighters as they compete in front of a hometown crowd.
Oscar Duarte, known as “La Migraña,” boasts an impressive record of 29 wins, two losses, and one draw since turning pro in 2013. The Mexican boxer is recognized for his orthodox fighting style and technical skills. Kenneth Sims Jr., who has a record of 22 wins, two losses, and one draw, enjoys the support of local fans as he steps into the ring in his Chicago home.
Both fighters are not known for knockouts, which has fans anticipating a match that could be more about endurance and strategy than raw power. Duarte’s ability to maintain composure and focus in the ring has fueled his success thus far, despite the risks associated with facing a local favorite like Sims.
The fight will start at 12:10 AM EST, with the main card broadcasting live beginning at 09:00 PM EST. Fans across various regions are encouraged to check local listings for specific start times as they may vary.
Duarte’s recent bouts show little emphasis on knockouts, leaning more towards skill-based victories that often push fights to the judges. Similarly, Sims has displayed resilience against similarly skilled opponents, promising an intriguing matchup.
Betting lines suggest Duarte as the favorite with a moneyline of -163, while Sims comes in as the underdog at +160. A $100 bet on Duarte could return $160, while Sims could yield a potential payout of $260.
As anticipation builds for this clash, fans can look forward to a compelling contest that will push both boxers to their limits.
