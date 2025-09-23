Ducks Host Mammoth in Preseason Clash at Honda Center

Anaheim, California – The Anaheim Ducks will host the Utah Mammoth tonight at 7 p.m. PT at Honda Center as part of their preseason schedule. This matchup is the first of two home games this week for the Ducks, who are looking to improve after their recent 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday.

Ducks rookie Nikita Nesterenko scored the team’s only goal in the opening game, showcasing the talent that the team hopes can shine this preseason. Joel Quenneville, who returned to the NHL as head coach, expressed enthusiasm about being back on the bench. “It’s great to be back in the game,” Quenneville said. “I thought we competed tonight. The pace of the game was great.” He added that both teams put in a strong effort, even in the face of defeat.

After the Kings game, Nesterenko reflected on Quenneville’s approach, saying, “I’m just trying to take everything in…His message is it’s early in the preseason, don’t be afraid to make mistakes.” Quenneville emphasized that he wants to see the team play at a higher pace and maintain better puck possession than in their last outing.

The Mammoth come into the game after losing both games in a doubleheader against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, falling 5-1 and 3-2. This will be their third preseason game in just two days.

For fans attending the game, general parking is included with tickets, but space is limited. Arriving one hour before puck drop is recommended to ensure smooth entry.

The game will also be streamed live on AnaheimDucks.com, allowing fans to catch the action from home. As for the Ducks, they are looking to gather momentum as they head into their next home match against the Kings on Wednesday.