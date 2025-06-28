Sports
Ducks Select Roger McQueen 10th Overall in NHL Draft
LOS ANGELES, California — The Anaheim Ducks selected center Roger McQueen 10th overall during the NHL Draft on June 28, 2025. The selection took place at Peacock Theater with former Mighty Ducks stars Joshua Jackson and Marguerite Moreau making the announcement.
McQueen, 18, impressed during his time with the Brandon Wheat Kings in the Western Hockey League (WHL), scoring 10 goals and adding 10 assists for 20 points in just 17 games last season. After suffering an injury that sidelined him for 51 games, he returned to finish strong, achieving a point in 71% of the games played.
“We are thrilled to have Roger on board,” said Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek. “He’s a versatile player who has shown he can perform at a high level, and we believe he will be a strong asset for our team.”
McQueen stands at 6 feet 5 inches and weighs 198 pounds. In addition to his WHL success, he contributed to Canada‘s gold medal wins at the 2024 U-18 World Championship and the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.
With McQueen’s selection, the Ducks possess nine additional picks in Rounds 2-7 of the 2025 NHL Draft, which will continue on Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. PT. The franchise is considered to have a strong draft strategy with their focus on selecting the best available talents.
As anticipated, the Ducks have been keen on strengthening their roster, particularly following a recent trade that sent forward Trevor Zegras to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for center Ryan Poehling along with two draft picks. “We are looking to retool the roster with players who fit our vision,” Verbeek stated about his recent team changes.
Fans are eager to witness how McQueen and the other newly drafted players will contribute to the Ducks’ future as the team builds for upcoming seasons.
