Dudu Suspended; Atlético-MG Faces Palmeiras Without Star Forward

Belo Horizonte, Brazil – The Atlético-MG football team will face Palmeiras this Sunday, July 20, at 5:30 PM local time during the 15th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro. A major topic among Atlético-MG fans is the status of forward Dudu. Following a suspension for misogynistic comments directed at Leila Pereira, the president of Palmeiras, Dudu will not play in this match.

According to the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), Dudu received a six-match suspension and a fine of R$ 90,000. The Atlético-MG club filed for a stay of the suspension last Saturday but has yet to receive a response. Consequently, Dudu will not participate in the game at Allianz Parque.

In a statement to the media firm GE, Dudu’s defense criticized the delay in processing their appeal. “The appeal was submitted over 48 hours ago with a request for a stay, and we have received no decision. This delay is unprecedented and is symptomatic of interference and lack of impartiality,” they said.

On Friday, July 18, Leila Pereira testified regarding her accusations against Dudu, expressing that he should face the consequences of his actions. “He needs to denounce violence because these aggressors are cowards. He recorded a video during the trial instead of confronting me in person,” she said, adding that Dudu’s absence was cowardly.

Before the game against Palmeiras, Dudu’s legal disputes with Leila have garnered significant attention. The conflict escalated earlier this year when Dudu chose to remain with Palmeiras after initially agreeing to join a rival team, Cruzeiro. Tensions rose further after Dudu made derogatory comments about Leila on social media, prompting her to seek legal action against him.

As the match approaches, Dudu’s absence leaves a noticeable void for Atlético-MG. The team currently sits eighth in the league, with 20 points, while Palmeiras is in fifth place with 23 points. The outcome of this match could have implications for both clubs as they aim to improve their standings in the Campeonato Brasileiro.

The fans and media are left awaiting further developments regarding Dudu’s legal situation, with the match against Palmeiras now set to unfold without him.