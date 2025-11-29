Duffer Brothers Honor Teacher with Casting in Stranger Things Season 5

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — The Duffer Brothers, creators of the hit series Stranger Things, have made a heartfelt decision in casting their real-life high school drama teacher, Hope Hynes Love, in the show’s final season. The announcement came from Ross Duffer via Instagram in late November 2025.

Hope Hynes Love will play Miss Harris, a teacher who interacts with the character Holly Wheeler, portrayed by Nell Fisher. This casting choice serves as a tribute to an educator who significantly influenced the Duffer brothers during their teenage years.

“High school was rough for me and my brother. But Hope saw something in us we didn’t see in ourselves — and she helped give us the confidence to not only survive those four years, but to move to LA and chase our dreams,” Ross Duffer wrote.

The Duffer brothers have emphasized the importance of educators, particularly in the arts. In his message, Ross called for schools to prioritize creative programs, highlighting how teachers can profoundly impact students’ lives.

In Stranger Things Season 5, Miss Harris witnesses Holly’s experiences with an imaginary friend named Mr. Whatsit, who is eventually revealed to be an entity linked to the series’ main antagonist, Vecna. This adds depth to her character as she accompanies students through the Upside Down’s dangers.

Fans have responded positively to this casting announcement, praising it as a genuine tribute to the role of teachers in shaping young creators. Ross noted that without the confidence instilled by Love, they might never have pursued their filmmaking ambitions.

The final season of Stranger Things is set to release in three volumes, with the first already available. Volume II will debut on Christmas Day, and the series finale will air on New Year’s Eve.