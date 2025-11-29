Duffer Brothers Honor Teacher in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Casting

LOS ANGELES, CA – The Duffer Brothers, co-creators of the popular series ‘Stranger Things,’ have made a touching decision for the show’s fifth season. They cast their actual high school drama teacher, Hope Hynes Love, in a significant role as Miss Harris.

In an Instagram post, Ross Duffer shared the heartfelt reasoning behind the casting choice. He reflected on the challenges he and his brother faced during high school, noting how Miss Hynes Love saw potential in them when they struggled to recognize it themselves. “High school was rough for me and my brother,” Ross wrote. “But Hope saw something in us we didn’t see in ourselves, and she helped give us the confidence to not only survive those four years, but to move to LA and chase our dreams.”

Miss Hynes Love plays a key role in the series, interacting with Holly Wheeler, who confides in her about an imaginary friend named Mr. Whatsit. This character later reveals a much darker identity as Vecna, a central antagonist in the story.

The first volume of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 premiered a day before Thanksgiving, featuring four episodes. Volume II is set to air three episodes on Christmas Day, with the series finale scheduled for New Year’s Eve.

Ross Duffer also took the opportunity to advocate for the arts, stating, “Shoutout to all the teachers out there making a difference. And please… let’s prioritize the arts in schools.” This highlights the importance of educators like Miss Hynes Love and their influence on young creatives.

The Duffer Brothers’ choice to honor their teacher shows a rare appreciation in major productions, celebrating those who shape future generations of artists.