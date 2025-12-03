Sports
Duke Basketball Eyes NBA Draft Prospects in Strong Season Start
Durham, North Carolina — The Duke basketball program has seen a promising start to the 2025-26 season, currently holding a perfect record of 8-0. This performance has heightened interest in the potential of its players as they eye a bright future in the NBA.
In the previous draft cycle, four Duke players declared for the NBA Draft, with all three freshmen from that group selected in the top 10. This has led to speculation about the possibilities ahead, given the blueblood school’s recent success.
The most notable player, Cooper Flagg, was the top overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, going to the Dallas Mavericks. With coach Jon Scheyer at the helm, expectations remain high for this season as well. The team’s improving player stocks could result in more high draft picks next summer.
Duke, currently ranked No. 4 in the nation, is set to face defending national champions, the Florida Gators, in the ACC/SEC Challenge at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. This matchup will be broadcast on ESPN and is highly anticipated among college basketball enthusiasts and NBA scouts.
As they prepare for the matchup, players such as Cameron Boozer and Dame Sarr have shown promise, demonstrating their skills that could elevate their draft stocks. Boozer is noted for his strong ball-handling and playmaking ability, while Sarr has been effective with his shooting and defense.
“This season has been really impressive so far,” Scheyer said. “The players have been working hard, and their commitment is showing on the court. We’re excited to face a worthy opponent in Florida.”
Fans can stay updated with all things Duke basketball through social media and local news channels as the season progresses. The momentum is building, making it a crucial year for both the players and the program.
