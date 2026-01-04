Duke Blue Devils Face No. 18 Notre Dame in Women’s Basketball Showdown

DURHAM, N.C. — The Duke Blue Devils (8-6) are on a five-game winning streak as they prepare to host the No. 18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-3) at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Sunday, January 4, 2026, at 12 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

Duke has turned its season around following a rough start. After beginning at 3-6, they now hold a 3-0 record in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). Their recent success includes a dominant victory over Boston College, where they won 100-49. The team shot 61.4% from the field and forced 20 turnovers, with standout performances from Riley Nelson, who scored 20 points, and Toby Fournier, who added 18 points.

Notre Dame, on the other hand, comes into the game after a tough overtime loss to Georgia Tech on Thursday, where they fell 95-90. In that game, Hannah Hidalgo recorded an impressive 26 points, 10 assists, and eight steals, but her late three-point attempt to win the game was unsuccessful.

The history between Duke and Notre Dame is quite competitive. The Fighting Irish lead the all-time series 19-5, having split their two meetings last season, including a crucial win in the ACC tournament semifinals.

Duke’s Fournier leads the team with averages of 17.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game. Jackson and Mair also contribute, netting 12.1 and 11.8 points per game, respectively. For Notre Dame, Hidalgo shines with an average of 25.5 points, while Cassandre Prosper contributes 16.5 points and 7.1 rebounds.

Fans can catch the action by tuning into the ACC Network to see this exciting matchup in women’s college basketball.