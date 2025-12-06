Duke Blue Devils and Michigan State Spartans Clash in Top 10 Showdown

East Lansing, Michigan — One of the biggest college basketball games of the weekend features a top-10 matchup as No. 7 Michigan State hosts No. 4 Duke on Saturday, December 6, at noon ET. The game will take place at the Breslin Center.

The Blue Devils enter the matchup carrying momentum from a significant win against the reigning national champion during the recent ACC/SEC Challenge. Duke has won 10 of its last 12 games against the Spartans, marking a competitive edge in this historic rivalry.

Duke is off to its best start since the 2017-18 season. The team is riding high on a strong performance from freshman star Cam Boozer, who is considered one of the best players in the nation and is projected to be a top-three pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Boozer’s play will be crucial as he faces the experienced frontcourt of Michigan State.

Michigan State, also unbeaten this season, opened its Big Ten play with a decisive 70-52 victory earlier in the week. The Spartans have built a solid season resume with key wins over highly ranked teams, including North Carolina and Kentucky.

This weekend’s game is more than just a clash of ranked teams; it has significant implications for both squads in the NCAA rankings. The winner could see a rise in the polls, with Duke potentially gaining first-place votes if they secure a victory on the road.

With both teams preparing for a rigorous season ahead, this contest will provide a crucial test for players like Boozer and the Spartan roster, setting the tone for the remainder of the year.