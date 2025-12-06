Duke’s Cameron Boozer Leads National Player of the Year Race

Durham, North Carolina — As the college basketball season approaches the one-quarter mark, standout performances have highlighted the potential National Player of the Year candidates. Duke‘s Cameron Boozer is currently making headlines, averaging 23.6 points and 9.3 rebounds while leading the Blue Devils to an undefeated record and a fourth-place ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Boozer’s impressive stats position him as the front-runner for CBS Sports National Player of the Year. His outstanding Player of the Year rating of 2.352 is considerably higher than that of his closest competitors, including Michigan‘s Yaxel Lendeborg. Lendeborg, who plays for the top-ranked Wolverines, is averaging 16 points, showcasing his prowess as a strong candidate as well.

Speaking to Boozer’s remarkable season, CBS Sports writer Gary Parrish noted that while it’s premature to declare him the winner, his consistent performance places significant pressure on others vying for the accolade. Boozer’s recent breakout games include a commanding 35-point performance against Arkansas and another impressive showing with 29 points against Florida, further solidifying his place in the race.

Lendeborg, on the other hand, has proved crucial for his team, delivering key plays despite playing fewer than 28 minutes per game. His shooting percentages, standing at 61.3% from the field and 39.4% from three-point range, showcase his ability to impact games effectively.

The dynamic among the contenders shows the potential for a thrilling race as the season unfolds. Writers like Matt Norlander and Kyle Boone highlighted the competitiveness of the current landscape, suggesting that while Boozer currently holds the lead, Lendeborg and others, like Purdue‘s Braden Smith, could complicate his path to the trophy.

With several months and games ahead, Boozer and Lendeborg’s performances will determine who ultimately claims the coveted National Player of the Year award, ensuring a captivating narrative for college basketball fans.