Duke’s Cooper Flagg Rated Second-Best NBA Prospect of Last Decade

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Duke forward Cooper Flagg has been named the second-best NBA prospect of the last decade, according to draft expert Sam Vecenie. Flagg, who averaged 19.2 points and 7.5 rebounds during his freshman year, is only behind French superstar Victor Wembanyama in the rankings.

Vecenie’s evaluation comes as the 2025 NBA Draft approaches, with Flagg projected to be selected first overall by the Dallas Mavericks. The 18-year-old reclassified to enter the draft earlier and led Duke to a Final Four appearance this past season.

Vecenie highlighted Flagg’s competitive nature and scoring potential, calling him a “highly-skilled mismatch nightmare.” Flagg’s offensive ability and unselfish play were on full display during his freshman season, where he shot 45% from three-point range in ACC play.

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer is highly confident in Flagg’s scoring ability, asserting that Flagg’s talent and work ethic will help him adapt to the NBA level. Flagg’s unique skill set and determination have drawn comparisons to elite players, suggesting he could become a key player in the league.

Vecenie’s rankings included several notable NBA athletes, with Flagg beating out talents like Ja Morant, Luka Dončić, and Jayson Tatum. He emphasized the promising career trajectory Flagg is on, with the potential for multiple championships in his future.

As anticipation builds for the draft, teams across the league are preparing for a potentially active trade market, though many expect the Mavericks to secure Flagg with the top pick.