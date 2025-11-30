Duke Defeats Wake Forest 49-32, Keeps ACC Championship Hopes Alive

DURHAM, N.C. — The Duke Blue Devils clinched a 49-32 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday, keeping their hope alive for an Atlantic Coast Conference championship. Duke (7-5, 6-2 ACC) secured the win behind an impressive performance from quarterback Darian Mensah, who set a school record with his 27th and 28th passing touchdowns in a single season.

Duke started strong, with Mensah completing 24 of 35 passes for 268 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown pass to Sahmir Hagans in the third quarter. Mensah also notched his first rushing touchdown of the season in the game, showcasing his dual-threat ability.

The Blue Devils never trailed in the match and extended their winning streak against the Demon Deacons (8-4, 4-4) to four games. In addition to Mensah’s performance, running backs Nate Sheppard and Anderson Castle each contributed two rushing touchdowns.

Wake Forest’s quarterback, Robby Ashford, had a strong showing as well, throwing for 342 yards and two touchdowns, but his team struggled with four turnovers during the game, which proved costly. Wake Forest coach Jake Dickert expressed disappointment, stating, “They beat us in every area of the game on offense, defense, and special teams.”

Late in the game, the Blue Devils executed a successful fake punt which allowed them to maintain possession and run down the clock. The decisive play came when Hagans returned an 80-yard kickoff to position Duke for another touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

Both teams had their share of penalties and mistakes, but Duke capitalized on Wake’s errors, turning turnovers into scoring opportunities. Duke’s defense was pivotal, stopping Wake Forest’s fourth down attempts and forcing key turnovers.

“The game was about as we expected,” Duke coach Manny Diaz remarked, adding, “It was never going to be about perfection. It was going to be about persistence.”

Looking ahead, Duke now awaits the outcomes of other games in the conference to see if they will secure a spot in the upcoming ACC Championship game. Meanwhile, Wake Forest prepares for their bowl game despite the setback.