Duke Faces Florida in Anticipated ACC/SEC Challenge Matchup

Durham, N.C. — The Duke Blue Devils will host the Florida Gators on December 2, 2025, in a much-anticipated matchup as part of the annual ACC/SEC Challenge. This game will tip-off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Both teams enter the game with impressive records as Duke boasts an 8-0 record and is currently ranked No. 4 in the AP Poll, while Florida, the defending NCAA champion, sits at 5-2 and ranked No. 15. Last year, the SEC dominated the challenge with a record of 14 wins to the ACC’s 2.

Florida aims to bounce back after an unexpected loss to TCU last week, where turnovers plagued their performance. Coach Todd Golden is looking for improvement from his backcourt, which struggled to fill the shoes of graduated stars. ‘We need more consistency getting to the basket and finishing,’ Golden said.

Duke’s standout player Cameron Boozer has been on fire this season, averaging nearly 23 points per game. His performance against Arkansas last week, including a career-high 35 points, has fans excited for his contributions against Florida. ‘Cameron plays with such balance and finesse in the post,’ said Duke head coach Jon Scheyer. ‘He creates mismatches for defenders, and that’s crucial for us.’

The ACC/SEC Challenge has featured exciting matchups each year, and this two-day event includes several ranked teams. The Blue Devils are expected to have a significant home-court advantage, as they have won nearly 85% of their games played at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

In addition to the Duke-Florida game, other matchups will include No. 13 Tennessee at Syracuse and No. 16 North Carolina against No. 18 Kentucky, making this challenge a showcase for college basketball fans.

As the season unfolds, both conferences have high stakes tied to this challenge, and wins may influence NCAA Tournament selections come March.