Duke Faces Florida State in Clash of ACC Rivals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The No. 6 Duke Blue Devils, sporting a 12-1 record, clash with the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday at 3:45 p.m. ET in Tucker Arena. Duke enters this game after a shaky performance, struggling with a second-half collapse in an earlier matchup and narrowly defeating Georgia Tech as a 27.5-point favorite.

Head coach Jon Scheyer has made changes to his starting lineup, inserting freshman point guard while shifting wing Nik Khamenia to the bench. This move reflects the team’s search for consistency amidst their recent challenges. Duke’s upcoming schedule includes a matchup against ACC frontrunner, which adds pressure as they prepare for Florida State.

Florida State’s coach, Luke Loucks, is seeking his first victory against a high-major team, holding a 0-5 record in such matchups. Despite this, the Seminoles are known for their high-paced game, averaging the fifth-fastest pace in the country. Their strategy involves a heavy reliance on three-point shooting, with 54% of their attempts coming from beyond the arc.

However, Florida State has struggled recently. In their last game, they made only 22% of their three-point attempts, leading to a blowout defeat against Texas A&M. The Seminoles are at risk of becoming the first to let Duke’s defense falter if they cannot find their rhythm on offense.

Defensively, Florida State has shown weaknesses, particularly in allowing dunks, evident from the 12 dunk performance of North Carolina against them. This adds to the challenge as they face Duke’s inside game led by key players like Patrick Ngongba. If the Blue Devils can exploit Florida State’s defensive vulnerabilities, they could build a significant lead.

In past matchups, Duke’s pick-and-roll defense faced scrutiny after being exposed by Texas Tech. They must tighten their defensive strategy against FSU point guard, who is ranked sixth nationally in assists. The defense’s adaptability will be tested against a Seminole team that will pressure relentlessly.

As the game approaches, Duke has its sights set on exceeding expectations. They are strong favorites, with a betting line set at Duke -15. Although the game promises to be competitive, Florida State needs a monumental performance to secure an upset.