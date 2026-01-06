Duke Faces Louisville in Key ACC Showdown Tuesday Night

LOUISVILLE, KY — The No. 6 Duke Blue Devils will take on the No. 20 Louisville Cardinals in a critical ACC matchup Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET at the KFC Yum! Center. Both teams are looking to secure a vital win as they progress through the conference schedule.

Duke (13-1, 2-0 ACC) has won its first two conference games, most recently defeating Florida State, 91-87, on Saturday. The Blue Devils have edged their conference opponents by six points or fewer in both outings, demonstrating their fighting spirit.

Meanwhile, Louisville (11-3, 1-1 ACC) is coming off a disappointing 80-76 loss to Stanford on Friday, having previously earned a convincing 20-point victory over Cal. The Cardinals have struggled in recent outings, with their only ACC loss raising concerns ahead of their clash with Duke.

Historically, Duke has dominated the rivalry, winning the last seven matchups. Additionally, the Blue Devils lead the all-time series 17-9. The latest odds give a slight edge to Louisville as 1.5-point favorites, with an over/under set at 161.5 points.

Both teams have a 9-5 record against the spread this season. Duke’s games have trended toward the under, with an average of under 160 points being scored in their recent encounters with Louisville. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates the game 10,000 times, predicts a final score of 158 combined points.

Duke will lean heavily on the efforts of freshman guard Cameron Boozer, who is having a standout season, averaging 23 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game. The Blue Devils will need a strong performance across the starting lineup to secure another victory.

As for Louisville, the absence of freshman star Mikel Brown Jr., who is sidelined with a back injury, has significantly impacted their offensive flow. Brown was averaging 16.6 points and 5.1 assists before his injury, leaving a gap in the Cardinals’ game plan.

Fans can expect a tightly contested game tonight as both teams vie for an important conference win, showcasing some of the best talent in college basketball.