Duke Nukem Joins World of Tanks in New Battle Pass Event

BERLIN, Germany — The iconic video game character Duke Nukem is making a return, but not in the way many fans might hope. World of Tanks announced over the weekend that Duke will be featured in its latest battle pass, set to launch on July 10.

Duke Nukem, who has been largely absent from the gaming scene since the poorly received Duke Nukem Forever in 2011, will not star in a new game. Instead, he will appear as a crossover character in the free-to-play tank battle game, adding a unique twist to the battle pass.

The announcement included a reveal trailer that pays homage to Duke Nukem 3D, featuring longtime voice actor John St. John. While St. John reprises his role, he seems less enthusiastic this time around, delivering familiar lines like “Shake it, baby!” aimed at the game’s tanks.

The Battle Pass Special: Heroes’ Paths event will run until July 21 and includes stages for both Duke Nukem and Lara Croft. Players can expect to see a new tank inspired by the character. According to the developers, Duke’s tank is the TS-6, a Tier IX U.S. assault heavy tank equipped with a custom nuclear reactor and laser machine guns, mimicking Duke’s explosive style.

While this crossover brings some nostalgia, neither character will physically appear in the battles. Instead, their presence is felt through modifications made to two real-world tanks, reflecting their respective traits and aesthetics.

Details regarding pricing for the battle pass have not yet been disclosed, but players can anticipate 30 stages for Lara Croft and 40 stages for Duke Nukem, each unlocking various cosmetics inspired by their franchises.

While many fans hope for a full-fledged Duke Nukem revival, this collaboration serves as a quirky reminder of his storied history in gaming.