Duke Returns to Tulane Stadium for Showdown with Familiar Faces

NEW ORLEANS – The upcoming match between Duke and Tulane is generating excitement, especially for one player: Darian Mensah. The former Tulane quarterback and current Duke starter will face his old team Saturday night at Yulman Stadium.

“There’s familiarity on both sides,” said Tulane’s head coach Jon Sumrall about Mensah, who had practiced against the Green Wave defense. “We know Darian well. He knows us pretty well too.” Mensah, who transferred to Duke, is expected to lead his team into New Orleans following a tough 45-19 loss to Illinois last week.

Sumrall praised Mensah’s skills, praising him as “by far, the most challenging opponent” Tulane has faced. Mensah’s presence adds a unique angle to the game, as both teams have spent time preparing for each other.

Despite Mensah’s familiarity, Tulane is focused on the bigger picture. “This is Tulane vs. Duke,” Sumrall insisted. “It’s not Tulane vs. one player. And they’ve got a lot of good players all over the field.”

Meanwhile, Duke is trying to rebound after their recent defeat. Head coach Manny Diaz noted the Blue Devils were competitive against Illinois despite the score. “One poor drive was the only time we went three and out,” Diaz said, highlighting Duke’s offensive potential.

On the other hand, Tulane enters this contest with a better record (2-0) after defeating their last two opponents convincingly. The Green Wave’s offense, anchored by BYU transfer Jake Retzlaff, boasts strong ground game statistics, averaging 255 rushing yards per game.

As both teams prepare for the showdown, Tulane’s defense aims to disrupt Mensah’s rhythm, having previously played against him during practices. “I’ve picked him off. He’s scored on us. It’s gone back and forth,” Tulane safety Jack Tchienchou shared. “This game is going to come down to whether the defense can cover or not.”

With both teams hungry for victory, the atmosphere at Yulman Stadium is sure to be electric. As they face off, the focus will be on mutual respect and the battle for the win.