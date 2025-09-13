Duke vs. Tulane: College Football Showdown Set for Saturday Night

New Orleans, Louisiana – The Duke Blue Devils and Tulane Green Wave are set to clash in an exciting college football matchup on Saturday, September 13, at 8 p.m. ET at Yulman Stadium.

Duke enters the game with a 1-1 record. They began their season with a strong 45-17 win over Elon before suffering a 45-19 loss to Illinois, a top-10 ranked team. In the win against Elon, quarterback Darian Mensah shined by completing 27 of 34 passes for 389 yards and three touchdowns. Although not as sharp against Illinois, Mensah still managed 334 passing yards and two touchdowns, albeit with one interception.

Meanwhile, Tulane maintains an impressive 2-0 record following their season-opening upset over Big Ten foe Northwestern, winning 23-3. Quarterback Jake Retzlaff played a pivotal role in that game, rushing for 113 yards on 10 attempts and scoring once. They narrowly edged South Alabama last week, winning 33-31.

This matchup is notable as it features a Group of Five team in Tulane hosting a Power Five team in Duke, a rare occurrence that brings potential for surprises on the field. Tulane’s recent success includes multiple rankings in prior seasons and strong performances in major bowl games.

Fans can tune into the game on ESPN2 and stream it live via Fubo. The teams are evenly matched, with Duke slightly favored as road favorites. According to betting lines, Duke is at -1.5, indicating a close competition.

With both teams looking to prove themselves, this matchup promises to be an exciting chapter in their seasons.