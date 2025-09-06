Duke University Goes All-In on Football to Compete at Highest Levels

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke University is making significant investments in its football program, seeking to elevate its competitive status following a surprising 9-4 record last season. With new leadership and a focus on attracting top-tier talent, the Blue Devils aim to compete at the highest levels of college football.

The turning point occurred when Duke secured quarterback Darian Mensah from Tulane on a record-setting deal, positioning him among the highest-paid quarterbacks in college football. This move has gained attention after the school previously lacked even a dedicated practice field.

Duke athletic director Nina King emphasized her belief in the program’s potential. “We’ve got this men’s basketball program that is absolutely elite, but why can’t football be right there with it? We want to compete,” she stated. King aims for the football team to reach College Football Playoff levels, asking, “Can we play at that level? Absolutely.”

With an upcoming game against No. 11 Illinois, Duke looks to solidify its commitment to football. Coach Manny Diaz brings a positive energy, seeing ample opportunity for the Blue Devils. “This is a good time to be good at football,” Diaz commented, reinforcing the school’s need to invest heavily to attract top recruits.

In a recent recruiting class, Duke signed four four-star players, introducing a shift in their recruiting strategy. Diaz described the ideal recruits as those who value both academic excellence and football. “We don’t have to sacrifice for anything. Our guys want to do both,” he added.

The school has faced challenges due to its academic standards, narrowing the pool of potential recruits. However, Duke has partnered with Big League Advantage (BLA) to ensure they are targeting the right players for their program.

King noted that the previous coaching staff under David Cutcliffe laid a solid foundation, making way for the current staff to continue building. Despite the challenges, Diaz believes the school’s strong academic reputation can enhance its appeal to recruits.

Duke’s recent expansion into a competitive football landscape is not just about wins on the field but also about what success can generate for the university overall. Improved attendance and a committed donor base reflect the growing support for the football program.

As they prepare for their upcoming match against Illinois, Duke is on a path that could define the future of its football program, demonstrating that its ambitions reach far beyond the basketball court.