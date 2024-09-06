Connect with us

Duleep Trophy Day 2: India C Trails After Bowler’s Duel

Duleep Trophy Cricket Match Highlights

In a competitive showcase during Day 2 of the Duleep Trophy, India C faced off against India D in Anantapur, where bowlers dominated the proceedings. India D, initially struggling, managed to post a total of 164 all out, primarily due to a resilient innings from Axar Patel.

Axar Patel, batting at No. 7, came in at a precarious moment with India D reeling at 34 for 5. Displaying remarkable aggression and skill, he scored 86 runs from 118 balls, hitting six fours and six sixes. His performance helped stabilize the innings and led to an 84-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Arshdeep Singh, who contributed 13 runs.

On the bowling front, Karnataka’s Harshit Rana was instrumental for India C, making early breakthroughs and finishing with impressive figures of 3 wickets for just 19 runs in 12 overs. Both teams struggled with the bat, indicating the fast-bowler friendly conditions at the venue.

After India D’s innings, India C started their own chase poorly, losing top-order batsmen including B Sai Sudharsan and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who fell to Rana’s excellent opening spell. By the end of the day, India C managed to reach 91 for 4, still trailing India D by 73 runs, with Axar Patel contributing to the bowling attack by claiming two wickets in his spell.

