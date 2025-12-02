Duluth Theaters Bring Holiday Classics Back to the Big Screen

DULUTH, Minnesota — As the holiday season approaches, two theaters in Duluth are giving movie lovers a chance to experience classic holiday films on the big screen. The Marcus Duluth Cinema and Zeitgeist Zinema will feature beloved movies from December 2025, providing a nostalgic experience for families and friends.

Zeitgeist Zinema kicks off the festivities with “The Muppet Christmas Carol” on Nov. 29-30 and Dec. 6-7. This adaptation of Charles Dickens’ 1843 novella features the beloved Muppet characters and serves as a nostalgic favorite, being the first Muppet film produced after Jim Henson’s death in 1990.

Next, from Dec. 5-11, Marcus Duluth Cinema will showcase the animated “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” This adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ classic tale features the voice talents of Benedict Cumberbatch. The film garnered over $528 million at the box office, captivating audiences with its whimsy and humor.

Also screening at Marcus Duluth Cinema from Dec. 5-11 is the holiday favorite “Elf,” featuring a comedic performance by Will Ferrell as Buddy, an elf on a quest to find his father. The film has become a staple in holiday viewing since its release.

As the calendar progresses to Dec. 12-18, Marcus Duluth Cinema will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Jim Carrey’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” directed by Ron Howard. Known for its heartwarming narrative, this film remains one of Carrey’s highest-grossing projects.

For fans of animated features, “The Polar Express” will return to the big screen from Dec. 12-18. This movie, starring Tom Hanks, continues to be popular despite its mixed reception for its animation style.

Zeitgeist Zinema will screen the holiday classic “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” on Dec. 13 and 20-21. Known for Chevy Chase’s memorable performance, the film has become a humorous representation of holiday chaos.

Finally, Zeitgeist Zinema will show “It’s a Wonderful Life” on Dec. 16. The film, originally released in 1946, remains a poignant classic that resonates with its powerful message about hope and redemption.

As the holiday season draws near, Duluth’s theaters provide a unique opportunity for audiences to revisit these timeless films. For showtimes and ticket information, visit the websites of Marcus Duluth Cinema and Zeitgeist Zinema.