Dune: Part Three Filming Set to Return to Abu Dhabi

DUBAI, UAE — The much-loved Dune saga is scheduled to return to Abu Dhabi for its third installment, with filming for Dune: Part Three expected to begin later this year. The film is set for release in December 2026, according to the Abu Dhabi Film Commission.

Liwa Desert, known for its stunning sweeping dunes, will again stand in for the fictional planet Arrakis. The film commission confirmed via Instagram that the vast desert landscape will be prominently featured in the next chapter of the story.

Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Jason Momoa are confirmed to reprise their roles in this sequel. Villeneuve is working with the Creative Media Authority and Image Nation, which will assist with logistical support for the production. Abu Dhabi has gained a reputation as a prime filming location, attracting numerous international productions over recent years.

Filming of Dune: Part Two took place almost entirely in Liwa, and this time, fans hope for another extensive shoot in the desert. With the movie’s story expanding, it will continue to explore the connections and tensions established in the previous films.

Director Denis Villeneuve has remarked that this installment will not simply be the conclusion of a trilogy, but rather, a film that has its own unique identity while building upon the narratives set forth in the earlier films.

The return of Hollywood to Abu Dhabi raises excitement among fans who await the unfolding of Paul Atreides’ journey and might signal unexpected celebrity sightings in the desert as production draws closer.

As fan anticipation builds, the golden dunes of Liwa will prepare to host powerful stories once again, making Abu Dhabi a notable backdrop in cinematic history.