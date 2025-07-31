Dunkin’ Launches New Summer Refreshers with Actor Gavin Casalegno

BOSTON, July 29, 2025 — Dunkin’ is ushering in summer with a launch of vibrant new beverages aimed at cooling customers down during the heat. The brand introduces its Golden Hour Refresher, a tropical blend of Mango Pineapple and Strawberry Dragonfruit flavors combined with sweet-tart lemonade, alongside the new Blueberry Breeze Refresher, which offers a crisp blueberry taste reminiscent of coastal breezes.

Both refreshers are available nationwide, marking just the start of Dunkin’s summer offerings. The company emphasizes customization through its Dunkin’ app, where customers can create personalized drinks using the Mix Your Own Refresher feature, mixing any two flavors with their choice of mixer.

Actor Gavin Casalegno, known for his role in the popular series “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” stars in a new promotional video titled “King of Summer.” In it, he playfully claims his crown, linking his sunny persona to Dunkin’s Golden Hour Refresher. “There’s just something about a summer sunset that makes everything feel a little better,” Casalegno said. “It’s refreshing and kind of just lifts your mood.”

This recent launch is part of Dunkin’s ongoing campaigns that feature collaborations with trending pop culture figures. Dunkin’ also reported that their Dunkin’ Rewards members can enjoy all medium Refreshers for $3 until August 19.

As summer continues to heat up, Dunkin’ is set to keep refreshing tastes coming. For those eager to explore the summer menu, Dunkin’ encourages customers to check their app or blog for the latest updates.