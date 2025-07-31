Business
Dunkin’ Launches New Summer Refreshers with Actor Gavin Casalegno
BOSTON, July 29, 2025 — Dunkin’ is ushering in summer with a launch of vibrant new beverages aimed at cooling customers down during the heat. The brand introduces its Golden Hour Refresher, a tropical blend of Mango Pineapple and Strawberry Dragonfruit flavors combined with sweet-tart lemonade, alongside the new Blueberry Breeze Refresher, which offers a crisp blueberry taste reminiscent of coastal breezes.
Both refreshers are available nationwide, marking just the start of Dunkin’s summer offerings. The company emphasizes customization through its Dunkin’ app, where customers can create personalized drinks using the Mix Your Own Refresher feature, mixing any two flavors with their choice of mixer.
Actor Gavin Casalegno, known for his role in the popular series “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” stars in a new promotional video titled “King of Summer.” In it, he playfully claims his crown, linking his sunny persona to Dunkin’s Golden Hour Refresher. “There’s just something about a summer sunset that makes everything feel a little better,” Casalegno said. “It’s refreshing and kind of just lifts your mood.”
This recent launch is part of Dunkin’s ongoing campaigns that feature collaborations with trending pop culture figures. Dunkin’ also reported that their Dunkin’ Rewards members can enjoy all medium Refreshers for $3 until August 19.
As summer continues to heat up, Dunkin’ is set to keep refreshing tastes coming. For those eager to explore the summer menu, Dunkin’ encourages customers to check their app or blog for the latest updates.
Recent Posts
- Antonio Gates Honored Amid Chargers’ Disappointing Season
- Texas Rangers Confirm Adolis García Trade Rumors Are False
- Astros’ Paredes Expected to Miss Rest of Season with Hamstring Tear
- Fans Anticipate Record-Breaking Two-Night SummerSlam Event
- Exploring the Gen Z Stare: A Generational Perception
- Gusto Leads Team to Victory Against Nationals on Wednesday Night
- Casper Ruud Confirms Fifth Laver Cup Appearance in San Francisco
- MicroStrategy to Announce Q2 Results Amid Bitcoin Surge
- Mike From PA Faces Fifth Twitch Suspension Amid Controversial Comments
- Astros Seek to Bolster Pitching Rotation Ahead of Trade Deadline
- Yankees Eye Jake Bird as Trade Deadline Approaches
- Bobbi Althoff Bids Farewell to ‘The Really Good Podcast’ After Two and a Half Years
- Sporting CP and Benfica Clash in 2025 Portuguese Super Cup
- Borges Faces Ruud at Canadian Open: Predictions Favor Ruud
- Garcia Hits Home Run in Win Over Angels
- Yankees-Rays Game Delayed Amid Heavy Rain at Yankee Stadium
- Broad Support Emerges for Bipartisan Housing Legislation
- U.S. and EU Reach Landmark Trade Deal, Says Ambassador Greer
- Utah Athlete Weighs Final College Choices Ahead of Decision
- New York City Faces Severe Flooding Threat from Thursday Storms