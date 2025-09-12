Dunkin’ Offers Free Reusable Cups with Purchase on September 12

Canton, MA — Dunkin’ is giving away free reusable cups on Friday, September 12. Customers can receive one of the exclusive cups by purchasing any of Carpenter’s Daydream Refreshers while supplies last.

Dunkin’ announced the offer on Instagram this week, stating, “This Friday, September 12th, our reusable Sabrina cups will be free with purchase of any Daydream Refresher, while supplies last. Limited quantities so get yours while you can.” The post included an image of a pink and orange cup adorned with an illustration of red lips and the word “Sabrina” in cursive.

Dunkin’s Daydream Refreshers are part of a collaboration with singer Sabrina Carpenter. Available flavors include Strawberry, Mango, and Mixed Berry, each topped with a layer of creamy cold foam. On the Dunkin’ mobile app, these refreshers will feature Carpenter’s name to help distinguish them from other options.

The concept of Dunkin's Refreshers was introduced in 2020 and they combine flavored fruit concentrate, brewed green tea for energy, and B vitamins, offering a colorful and vibrant alternative to traditional coffee.

Previously, Carpenter partnered with Dunkin’ for a drink called Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso, but this launch will include a giveaway for the reusable cup. Fans will want to visit early to secure their cup, as quantities are limited.