Sports
Dunne Impresses in F1 Debut as Russell Tops Austrian Grand Prix Practice
SPIELBERG, Austria — Alex Dunne made an impressive Formula 1 debut during Free Practice 1 at the Austrian Grand Prix on June 27, 2025. The McLaren driver, stepping in for Lando Norris, finished the session in fourth place, just 0.069 seconds behind teammate Oscar Piastri and 0.224 seconds slower than session leader George Russell.
Russell, driving for Mercedes, clocked a time of 1:05.542, leading the session from start to finish after coming off a victory at the Canadian Grand Prix. Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing followed closely in second, finishing just 0.065 seconds behind Russell.
Dunne expressed his gratitude over the team radio, saying, “I want to say a massive thank you for making a little boy’s dream come true. This is definitely the best day of my life.”
Ferrari’s Dino Beganovic, who was making his debut in place of Lewis Hamilton, experienced mechanical issues and finished the session in 18th.
As the session unfolded at the Red Bull Ring, Russell initially set the pace on hard Pirelli tyres. He moved to soft tyres, improving his lap time significantly. Verstappen struggled with a lock-up but managed to keep pace. Hamilton faced difficulties with a gearbox issue, which limited his track time.
Dunne, meanwhile, began to build momentum, gradually improving his times and capturing attention in the paddock. His performance, alongside Russell’s dominance, showcased the changing landscape in Formula 1.
The practice session concluded with Russell on top, followed by Verstappen and Piastri, with Dunne making headlines by finishing fourth ahead of Pierre Gasly in fifth and Gabriel Bortoleto in sixth.
As teams prepare for the next rounds of practice, the focus will shift to qualifying, where the competitors will aim to secure advantageous starting positions.
