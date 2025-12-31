Sports
Duquesne Dukes Face Davidson Wildcats in Atlantic 10 Opener
Davidson, North Carolina — The Duquesne Dukes will begin their Atlantic 10 Conference schedule against the Davidson Wildcats on Tuesday night at the John M. Belk Arena. The game is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.
The Dukes come into the matchup with an overall record of 8-5, riding a two-game winning streak after dominating Cleary in their last game, winning 99-49. This victory followed a 103-59 win over Canisius, indicating a strong offensive showing as they transition into conference play.
Junior guard Jimmie Williams led the Dukes in their last outing, contributing 16 points and six rebounds in just under 22 minutes. He currently averages 14.7 points per game this season. Forward Jakub Necas also plays a significant role in the team’s success, pulling down 6.0 rebounds per game.
Davidson arrives at this game with an 8-4 record. They are coming off a tough 90-61 loss to No. 17 Kansas, which ended their three-game winning streak. In the defeat, sophomore guard Robert Blums was the standout for Davidson, scoring a team-high 13 points.
As both teams prepare for this pivotal conference opener, the Dukes will aim to overcome historical challenges; they have not won at Davidson since the Wildcats joined the Atlantic 10 a decade ago. Duquesne will need strong performances, especially from their starting backcourt duo of Williams and Guinyard, if they hope to secure a victory.
Fans can catch the action on the FanDuel Sports Network South – Kentucky or stream the game live on Fubo. This matchup promises an exciting clash between two teams eager to establish their presence in the Atlantic 10 this season.
