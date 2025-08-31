Duran and Suarez Shine in Victory Over Braves

Atlanta, GA – On Friday night, both pitchers Duran and Suarez played pivotal roles in the team’s victory over the Atlanta Braves. Duran struck out two batters in a perfect inning, securing his 24th save of the season.

Duran’s performance was impressive, showcasing a 2.02 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP across 60 appearances this season. After the game, he expressed confidence in his pitching strategy, saying, ‘I just focused on hitting my spots and executing each pitch.’

Suarez also made significant contributions to the win, allowing just one earned run on ten hits with two strikeouts over five innings. His season statistics now reflect a 2.89 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP, with a record of 10-6 after 21 starts, including 124 strikeouts over 131 innings.

Earlier in the week, Suarez had a stellar game against the Nationals, pitching seven innings without allowing an earned run and striking out 11 batters. This marked back-to-back games where he recorded at least 10 strikeouts, solidifying his position as a reliable pitcher.

However, not all performances this week have been strong. Sanchez struggled in his recent outing against the Mets, giving up six runs over 5 1/3 innings. He aims to improve in his next game against the Braves.