Durango Adult Education Center Faces Major Funding Cuts

Durango, Colorado — The Durango Adult Education Center is set to lose 40% of its annual funding after the recent passage of a federal budget reconciliation bill. This legislation, signed by President Donald Trump, includes cuts to two essential federal grants that support the center’s English language and adult education programs.

Susan Hakanson, the executive director of the center, reported that the grant cuts could force the elimination of classes and staff positions. The nonprofit serves adult learners in five Southwest Colorado counties, helping them achieve high school equivalency diplomas and improve their English skills.

The bill specifically removes funding aimed at English language learning, which is critical for many of the center’s students. Additionally, the grant for general adult education is also at risk of being cut, significantly impacting the center’s budget for 2026 and beyond.

Compounding these financial issues is a lack of state funding this year. Historically, the Durango Adult Education Center received between $90,000 and $130,000 annually through state-administered grants. This year, however, it received no state funds at all. ‘We had a very, very good year with student success and student numbers, and we did not receive anything from the state of Colorado,’ Hakanson stated.

With the anticipated loss of federal funds, the center faces a $400,000 funding reduction, primarily affecting teacher salaries. Earlier in the year, four part-time instructors were laid off due to the loss of state funding. If the federal grants are also withdrawn, another four to six teaching positions will likely be cut.

‘We’re going to try to serve students the very best we can, but we’re definitely going to look different from what we have for many years,’ Hakanson said. This situation means fewer classes and a greater reliance on volunteer teachers.

Founded in 1987, the center’s mission focuses on promoting economic and social self-sufficiency through education. Hakanson noted their goal is to provide everyone with opportunities for upward mobility within the economic and social systems.

To mitigate the funding loss, the center plans to seek support from private donors and organizations. However, Hakanson expressed doubts about filling the significant gap left by federal cuts. Many other nonprofits also face similar funding challenges, leading to fierce competition for supplemental revenue.

‘I think that there will be a fair number of services that are no longer offered in our region,’ Hakanson warned, highlighting the widespread impact of funding cuts on essential community services.