Sports
Durango’s Sepp Kuss Struggles in Tour de France Stages 7 and 8
DURANGO, Colorado — Durango cyclist Sepp Kuss faced challenges during Stages 7 and 8 of the 2025 Tour de France. Competing for the Visma-Lease a Bike team, Kuss finished 44th in Stage 7 and 97th in Stage 8. As of now, he is ranked 34th in the general classification.
Stage 7 featured a 197-kilometer route from Saint-Malo to Mûr-de-Bretagne, ending with a dramatic sprint between Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates-XRG and Kuss’ teammate, Jonas Vingegaard. Pogačar emerged victorious, reclaiming the yellow jersey with a time of 4 hours, 5 minutes, and 39 seconds. Kuss crossed the line 4 minutes and 4 seconds behind the leader.
Stage 8 was a 171.4-kilometer flat course ideal for sprinters, resulting in Jonathan Milan from Lidl-Trek taking the stage win in 3 hours, 50 minutes, and 26 seconds. Kuss and Quinn Simmons, also from Durango but racing for Lidl-Trek, finished far behind the leaders, with Kuss 1 minute and 11 seconds off the pace and Simmons trailing by 4 minutes and 39 seconds.
Pogačar now leads the overall standings by 54 seconds over Remco Evenepoel and Vingegaard, who sits in fourth place, 1 minute and 17 seconds behind. On Sunday, riders will compete in another flat stage starting in Chinon and concluding in Châteauroux. Kuss is anticipated to have a better opportunity during the Tour’s first mountain stage on Monday from Ennezat to Le Mont-Dore Puy de Sancy.
Recent Posts
- Tennis Stars Ready for Action at UniCredit Iasi Open
- Illinois Tollway Updates Infrastructure for Cashless System
- Reignwolf Rocks After Two Days of Summer Fest Music
- Waltz Faces Senate Grilling Over ‘Signal-gate’ Incident Before UN Nomination
- Portland Faces First Summer Heat Wave with Triple-Digit Temperatures Expected
- Missing Juvenile in Hart County Found Safe
- Rocket Lab Stock Surges Nearly 11% Amid Space Innovation Success
- U.S. Stocks Slip Following Trump’s Tariff Threats
- Joby Aviation Faces Challenges Despite Ambitious eVTOL Goals
- 12-Year-Old Tatiana Fuentes Found Safe in Colorado
- Georgia Bulldogs Face Challenges Ahead of SEC Media Days
- Portland’s WNBA Team Set to Revive ‘Fire’ Name on July 15
- Donald Trump Jr. Shares PDA with Girlfriend at FIFA Club World Cup
- NIH Ends Animal Research Proposals, Emphasizes Human-Based Methods
- Canadian Dollar Steadies Ahead of Inflation Data Release
- SEC Media Days Highlight Coaches, Players and Speculation
- Europe Takes Global Health Lead Amid US Funding Cuts and Controversies
- U.S. Stock Markets React to Economic Data and Trade Developments
- Local Lawyer J. M. Dowdy Seeks Judgeship in Shelby County Criminal Court
- China’s Economy Grows 5.2% Amid Trade War Challenges