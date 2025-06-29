Dusan Vlahovic Stays Firm, Complicates Juventus’ Plans for Jonathan David

Turin, Italy – Dusan Vlahovic is reportedly unwilling to leave Juventus, stalling the club’s plans to sign fellow striker Jonathan David. Multiple sources indicate that Vlahovic aims to see out his contract, which runs through June 2026, before considering a transfer.

The Serbian international, earning €12 million annually, has turned down other offers and has not received formal proposals from major clubs. Currently, Vlahovic is in no rush to depart Juventus, preferring to wait until he becomes a free agent, allowing him to choose his future club freely.

This situation complicates Juventus’ efforts to secure David, who has already reached a personal agreement with the club. Juventus is eyeing a strategy for a more balanced wage structure by potentially selling Vlahovic and keeping Randal Kolo Muani while bringing David on board. However, any move for David hinges on Vlahovic’s departure.

Vlahovic has been in negotiations to reduce his salary but has yet to accept the club’s proposed pay cut. With talks failing to yield results, there are concerns about whether the striker will remain in Juventus’ first-team plans.

Juventus must clear Vlahovic’s high salary from their budget before they can comfortably move forward with signing David, who has been discussed as a sustainable option financially. If Vlahovic continues to resist departing, the club might resort to preventing him from training with the first team.

As time runs short, Juventus faces pressure to resolve Vlahovic’s future swiftly to avoid missing out on David, who is available on a free transfer after leaving Lille. The Bianconeri’s strategy seems increasingly dependent on Vlahovic’s willingness to explore other club options.