Dust Storm Halts Flights at Phoenix Airport, Leaves Thousands Without Power

PHOENIX, Arizona — A massive dust storm rolled through central Arizona on August 25, 2025, prompting officials to issue a ground stop at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) due to low visibility. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that the ground stop began at approximately 5:30 p.m. local time and lasted for about half an hour.

At the height of the storm, more than two million residents in and around Phoenix were under a dust storm warning. Visibility was severely limited, leading to delays for 177 flights at the airport, according to flight tracking data from FlightAware.

“Due to the storm, there are delays. If you have a flight or are picking up passengers, please check the flight status with your airline before coming to the airport,” airport officials advised on social media.

The visibility issues also caused power outages for thousands of households, with approximately 609 residents currently without electricity.

Additionally, the Arizona Department of Transportation (DOT) issued alerts regarding reduced visibility in the region. Video footage shared on social media showed a massive dust cloud advancing across the Phoenix metropolitan area.

The storm has not only affected flights at PHX but also raised concerns about potential delays in other cities, including Boston, Denver, and several airports in Florida. The FAA indicated that thunderstorms accompanying the dust storm could impact flights at other major airports.

As the weather situation develops, officials continue to monitor conditions and provide updates to the public about flight status and safety guidelines.