News
Dust Storm Halts Flights at Phoenix Airport, Leaves Thousands Without Power
PHOENIX, Arizona — A massive dust storm rolled through central Arizona on August 25, 2025, prompting officials to issue a ground stop at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) due to low visibility. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that the ground stop began at approximately 5:30 p.m. local time and lasted for about half an hour.
At the height of the storm, more than two million residents in and around Phoenix were under a dust storm warning. Visibility was severely limited, leading to delays for 177 flights at the airport, according to flight tracking data from FlightAware.
“Due to the storm, there are delays. If you have a flight or are picking up passengers, please check the flight status with your airline before coming to the airport,” airport officials advised on social media.
The visibility issues also caused power outages for thousands of households, with approximately 609 residents currently without electricity.
Additionally, the Arizona Department of Transportation (DOT) issued alerts regarding reduced visibility in the region. Video footage shared on social media showed a massive dust cloud advancing across the Phoenix metropolitan area.
The storm has not only affected flights at PHX but also raised concerns about potential delays in other cities, including Boston, Denver, and several airports in Florida. The FAA indicated that thunderstorms accompanying the dust storm could impact flights at other major airports.
As the weather situation develops, officials continue to monitor conditions and provide updates to the public about flight status and safety guidelines.
Recent Posts
- Disney+ Announces Premiere Date for ‘Chad Powers’ Starring Glen Powell
- Seventh Seed Paolini and Fernandez Advance in US Open
- Seattle Storm and Los Angeles Sparks Clash for Playoff Spot
- Mariners Aim for Playoff Spot as Roster Expansion Approaches
- South Carolina Beats Virginia Tech 24-11 in Season Opener
- Kansas City Current Clinches NWSL Playoff Spot with Victory
- Former Heavyweight Boxer Joe Bugner Dies at Age 75
- Texas Tech Booster Launches Ad Push to Save College Sports
- Lynx Clinch WNBA Regular Season Title with 94-70 Victory
- Key NFL Injuries to Watch as Season Begins
- Rare Aurigid Meteor Shower Peaks This Weekend
- Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Massachusetts and Rhode Island
- NFL Second-Generation Players Shaping New Season
- Ryan Clark’s Awkward Encounter with Aaron Rodgers at Steelers Training Camp
- Dr. Mehmet Oz Discusses Medicaid Reforms with Lara Trump
- Maryland Lottery Results for August 31, 2025: Daily Drawings
- Orioles Consider Lineup Changes Amid Struggles and Injuries
- Dust Storm Halts Flights at Phoenix Airport, Leaves Thousands Without Power
- Matt Damon’s Elysium to Stream on Starz Starting September 1
- Hugo Rodallega Set for Comeback Against Millonarios After Surgery