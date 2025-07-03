Dust Storms Loom as Phoenix Enters Monsoon Season

PHOENIX, Arizona — The monsoon pattern has finally taken hold in Phoenix, leading to dust storms from a storm that swept through the region Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures soared to 109 degrees on July 2, setting the stage for the storms.

Scattered showers emerged overnight, lingering along western Arizona into Wednesday morning. Although these storms decreased in intensity, stronger storms are predicted to develop by midday and continue into the evening. Meteorologists warn the storms could become severe, bringing lightning, gusty winds, and flash flooding.

Dust storms are possible as storm outflows reach the Valley later today, with about a 40% chance of storms in Phoenix tonight. Pinal County and the East Valley may be particularly impacted by blowing dust.

Frequent lightning is expected as the storms progress, with winds could shift to the Valley around 10 p.m. Storm activity is forecasted to taper off late in the evening, although a few showers might linger into Thursday morning.

Thursday’s high is projected at 103 degrees, with only a 20% chance of scattered showers. Conditions are expected to dry overnight into Friday, providing pleasant weather for Fourth of July celebrations.

As Independence Day approaches, temperatures are expected to decrease through the 90s in the evening. Residents are reminded to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and keep both children and pets indoors during extreme heat.

Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department advised that Valley residents must remain vigilant during storms: “Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding.”

To prepare for severe weather, the Arizona Department of Health Services urges residents to take suitable precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses. Staying hydrated, keeping your vehicle maintained, and being aware of the dangers of flooding are essential.