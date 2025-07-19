Dustin Johnson Battles for Open Championship Cut at Royal Portrush

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Dustin Johnson, a 41-year-old golfer and former world No. 1, made a critical cut at the Open Championship on Friday after shooting a 2-under 69. Johnson, who has struggled in recent years, secured his spot for the weekend despite missing some key putts earlier in the tournament.

The two-time major winner, fresh off a lucrative LIV Golf contract, now finds himself battling to regain his prominence in a sport he once dominated. After finishing even par and ranking 34th in the tournament, Johnson expressed relief at making the cut, especially with only two months to go until the Ryder Cup.

“Believe me, I would love to play on the Ryder Cup team,” Johnson told The Athletic. “Obviously, the Ryder Cup is one of my favorite events on the planet.” He noted that if he played better this year, he might be more in contention for a spot but admitted, “I just haven’t played well enough.”

After a rocky start that included a double bogey on his first round, Johnson rallied with three birdies in his final four holes of the second round. His performance included a memorable shot on No. 18, where his ball struck the flagstick, igniting a roar from the gallery.

While Johnson remains a popular figure among fans, he acknowledged the reality of his current situation, saying, “I’m hitting good iron shots; I’ve just got to give myself chances.” With the LIV tour not offering world ranking points, his future major entries now depend heavily on upcoming performances.

“I’ll be with them for a few more years,” Johnson stated about his commitment to LIV Golf. “I think it’s only getting better, and I’m looking forward to what’s to come.” The Open Championship continues this weekend, with Johnson hoping to make an impact.