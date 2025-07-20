Dustin Poirier praises Ilia Topuria ahead of retirement fight

Las Vegas, NV — Dustin Poirier, a veteran of the UFC lightweight division, expressed admiration for Ilia Topuria during a media day ahead of his retirement fight on Saturday. Topuria recently captured the lightweight championship after an impressive knockout victory, leaving fans and fighters alike in awe.

Poirier, who previously faced Charles Oliveira and lost by submission in a title bout, remarked on the striking power that Topuria demonstrated. “It’s not that I didn’t think he could do it or it would happen, I was just surprised like everybody else,” Poirier said, referencing Topuria’s performance. “We’ve never seen Charles stopped like that.”

As he gets ready for his final fight, Poirier praised Topuria’s current winning streak and expressed his excitement every time Topuria competes. “I keep saying the same thing but he’s everything that he said he is so far,” he said. “He’s still young, the sky’s the limit.”

Looking ahead, Poirier hopes Topuria will defend his lightweight title multiple times before considering a move to welterweight. Topuria has hinted at interest in that division, especially if former champions like Islam Makhachev succeed in their own title fights.

Poirier, who faced Makhachev last year, cautioned Topuria about the challenges of moving up in weight. “Islam’s big. I’ve never seen Ilia in person; he seems smaller,” Poirier noted. “He has the skills, the power, the technique but we’ve just never seen him in there with somebody that big.”

In the event Makhachev moves to welterweight, Poirier believes he will adjust well to the new weight class. “He’s a really big 155’er,” Poirier stated. “His lifestyle outside of training camp is going to be a little more comfortable.”

Poirier is eager to see how Makhachev’s potential welterweight fight against Jack Della Maddalena unfolds, emphasizing, “How well JDM does at keeping Islam off of his feet will tell the story.”

The fighting community waits in excitement for both Poirier’s last fight and Topuria’s next moves in the octagon.