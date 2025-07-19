Sports
Dustin Poirier’s Retirement Fight Sparks Gratitude from Fellow Fighter
NEW ORLEANS, La. — Dustin Poirier will step into the octagon for his retirement fight this Saturday in New Orleans, a moment his friend and fellow fighter, Allen, is grateful to witness. This event centers on Poirier’s career, and Allen is excited to compete in his home state, hoping to make the most of his opportunity.
Allen, a fellow Louisiana native, is set to face off against his opponent in a grudge match. During an interview with MMA Fighting, he acknowledged Poirier’s significant impact on the sport and the local community. “He’s done a lot for the sport,” said Allen. “Without him, we probably wouldn’t be coming to Louisiana.”
Poirier, a former interim lightweight champion, has worked hard to build his career. Allen noted Poirier’s dedication, saying, “He really deserves it. He’s worked really hard for it.” Their relationship stretches back to when Allen was a teenager learning the ropes of mixed martial arts and Poirier was a rising star.
Reflecting on their past training sessions, Allen shared a memorable sparring experience that underscored Poirier’s skills at a young age. “I was sparring, trying to watch them spar because they were having a hell of a sparring session… Then it was like a live drill,” Allen recalled. “He hit me so hard. I’m like, ‘Man, I’m just a kid.’”
Allen emphasized the differences between training then and now, noting that sparring sessions were tougher and more intense without the health precautions that fighters take today. Despite the harsh training, he credits Poirier and other fighters of that era for helping him grow and improve in the sport.
As Poirier prepares for his retirement, Allen wishes him nothing but the best. “He’s earned every single thing he has right now,” he said. “The man has made a great life for himself by punching people in the face. You can’t ask for anything more than that.”
