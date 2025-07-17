Sports
Dustin Poirier Set for Emotional Retirement Fight Against Max Holloway
NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — UFC fighter Dustin Poirier is preparing for his final match on Saturday against Max Holloway at UFC 318, held at the Smoothie King Center. This event will mark his farewell to the sport in his home state, making it a significant moment for the Lafayette native.
Poirier, 36, holds a history of two victories over Holloway, but this bout carries added weight as he plans to retire after the fight. “I’m going to lay the gloves down in Louisiana, where it all started for me,” Poirier said in a statement.
The matchup will be a trilogy bout for the two fighters, who first faced each other back in 2012. Their second fight took place in 2019, where Poirier clinched the interim UFC Lightweight Championship. This time, the BMF title will be on the line, adding more intensity to their rivalry.
<p“It's going to be a bunch of knuckleheads in there,” Holloway stated, embracing the challenge as he prepares to defend his BMF title. He expressed confidence that Poirier would be ready for an all-out battle.
After the announcement of his retirement, Poirier will have a chance to celebrate his career with family and hometown supporters. He has long been dedicated to giving back to the community and aims to leave his mark in front of his fans.
<pThe event will kick off with prelims starting at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV. The atmosphere is expected to be electric as fans gather to support Poirier in his last fight inside the Octagon.
Regardless of the outcome, Poirier’s final bout promises to be memorable, encapsulating his journey from Lafayette to the pinnacle of mixed martial arts.
